Devotees throng temples across north on Janmashtami





A huge rush at the ISKCON temple in Bihar's Patna even led to a stampede-like situation, leading to a few devotees getting injured.





Delhi's Laxmi Narayan temple (Birla Mandir) was illuminated with festive lights, and so were the city's other temples, some with even flowers imported from countries like Thailand. In many areas, tableaux of Lord Krishna were displayed.





The Chhattarpur temple organised a 'Nritya Natika' (dance drama) on the theme of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, conveying the message of world peace.





At the ISKCON temple in East of Kailash, a 'Maha Puja' was performed, and the deity was offered a 'bhog' of 1,008 different dishes.





"As soon as we opened the temple gates at 4.30 am, a large queue of devotees gathered to seek the blessings of Lord Krishna. We have arranged for 'darshan' throughout the day. At 9.30 pm, we will perform a 'Maha Abhishek Puja,' and at 11.30 pm, we will offer the 'bhog' of 1,008 dishes. Finally, at midnight, we will hold a Maha Aarti and chant Krishna's name," said ISKCON vice president Vrjendra Nandan Das. -- PTI

Devotees thronged temples across north and east India on Janmashtami on Monday to celebrate the birth of their beloved Lord Krishna, rending the air with chants of 'Hare Krishna' and lining up in long queues for the morning aarti before temples could open in several places.