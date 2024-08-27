Chalo Nabanna! Cop injured in angry clashes in WB





Police lathi-charged and used water cannons and tear gas to disperse protestors who threw stones and bricks at the security forces and attempted to topple barricades blocking their way to the state secretariat.





A policeman, who identified himself as the in-charge of Chanditala police station in Howrah Police Commissionerate, was injured in the clash. A similar situation unfolded in Hastings and MG Road area, where protestors threw stones at police, who were seen chasing them away.





"Why were we beaten by police? We did not break any laws. We are holding a peaceful rally to demand justice for the deceased doctor. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should take responsibility and resign," said a woman protester.





The protestors were attempting to reach the state secretariat, Nabanna, to demand the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the rape-murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College.





Police said they began lathicharging and tear gassing after the agitators breached barricades at some locations and attacked security personnel. Earlier in the day, police resorted to lathi-charge and used water cannons and tear gas to disperse agitators at Howrah Bridge's Kolkata end and near Santragachhi Railway station on Kona Expressway as protestors attempted to break through police barricades in an effort to reach Nabanna.





At Santragachhi, agitators threw bricks at police, injuring several officers, while protestors claimed that police action also injured several students. Trouble escalated when the student organisation, 'Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj', and the dissident state government employees' platform 'Sangrami Joutha Mancha' began their 'Nabanna Abhijan' rally from various points. PTI

Fresh clashes broke out between police and protestors on GT Road in Howrah Maidan area when they tried to march towards the state secretariat as a part of their 'Nabanna Abhijaan' on Tuesday afternoon.