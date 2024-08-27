RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
BRS leader K Kavitha walks out of Tihar Jail after five months
August 27, 2024  21:34
BRS leader K Kavitha speaking to media after coming out of jail in New Delhi/ANI on X
BRS leader K Kavitha speaking to media after coming out of jail in New Delhi/ANI on X
Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha, who was arrested in March this year, walked out of Tihar Jail in New Delhi on Tuesday evening, hours after the Supreme Court granted her bail in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. 

BRS workers and supporters who had gathered outside the jail to welcome her played drums and burst crackers as she stepped out of the prison complex. 

Kavitha's brother and BRS working president K T Rama Rao was also present. 

Kavitha (46) was released from Tihar's jail number 6 where she was lodged for nearly five months. 

The Enforcement Directorate had arrested her from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15 and the CBI had arrested her from Tihar jail on April 11. 

While granting bail on Tuesday, an apex court bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan noted that Kavitha had been in custody for around five months and the probe against her by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate was complete in these cases. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Court nod for actor Darshan's Ballari jail shift
Court nod for actor Darshan's Ballari jail shift

A photograph of Darshan hanging out with three others, including a rowdy-sheeter, on the lawns of the jail had gone viral on Sunday, sparking a row.

Durand Cup: Bagan execute epic comeback over Bengaluru
Durand Cup: Bagan execute epic comeback over Bengaluru

Vishal Kaith's twin saves in the tiebreaker helped defending champions Mohun Bagan make a splendid comeback from two goals down to edge star-studded Bengaluru FC 4-3 (2-2 after full-time) to reach the Durand Cup final for a record 30th...

Jay Shah elected unopposed as next ICC chairman
Jay Shah elected unopposed as next ICC chairman

Jay Shah will take over as the next chairman of the ICC in December after he emerged as the sole nominee for the high-profile job

US court pauses Biden's plan to legalise spouses status
US court pauses Biden's plan to legalise spouses status

In June, President Joe Biden issued a massive immigration relief to non-citizens offering a path to citizenship to the non-citizen spouses and children of American nationals.

BRS leader K Kavitha gets bail Delhi liquor policy case
BRS leader K Kavitha gets bail Delhi liquor policy case

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan noted that Kavitha has been in custody for around five months and the probe against her by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was complete in...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances