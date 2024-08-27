RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BRS leader K Kavitha gets bail
August 27, 2024  13:19
The Supreme Court grants bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in the excise policy irregularities case. The court sets aside Delhi High Court order which rejected her bail plea. The SC directs her to furnish a bail bond of Rs 10 lakh each and not to tamper witnesses and influence witnesses.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the ED and the CBI to show what "material" they had to prove that BRS leader K Kavitha was involved in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. 

 A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan was hearing Kavitha's pleas seeking bail in the corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged scam which are being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) respectively.
