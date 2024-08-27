RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BJP's goons running amok: TMC on Nabbana march
August 27, 2024  17:07
Hitting out at the Nabanna Abhijan protest march, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra described the protestors as goons who had forced the police to react. 

 In a post on X, Moitra said, "Police get bricks thrown at them by #WeDontNeedNoEducation "Chhatras", SHO's head split. Many policemen hurt. And @BJP4Bengal calls bandh to protest police "atrocities". Same old playbook." 

 "No - bodies have not fallen. Sorry BJP & GodiMedia to disappoint your ghoulish desires. This is not a common citizen's march. Students? Women? Barely. A bunch of goons throwing bricks at police & goading them to react," she further added.

 The Trinamool Congress on its official social media handle on X called the protest orchestrated by the BJP. "Make no mistake, this isn't a protest for justice, it's chaos orchestrated by @BJP4India - hired goons running amok, smashing barricades and attacking on-duty Police officers. This is a deliberate plot to incite unrest and destabilise Bengal," the TMC said. 

 Meanwhile, the West Bengal BJP called a 12-hour West Bengal bandh on Wednesday to protest against the police action on the Nabana march. Earlier in the day, security personnel on Tuesday lobbed tear gas shells, used water cannons and resorted to lathi-charge to disperse protestors on the Howrah Bridge marching towards the West Bengal State Secretariat Nabanna, amidst the row over the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case. 

 Protestors gathered at the Howrah Bridge, climbing atop police barricades and clashed with police personnel during the 'Nabanna Abhijan' protest march. They were seen breaking and dragging away the barricades that were erected at the Santragachi area enroute to the Secretariat.
