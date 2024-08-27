BJP threatens to halt Bengal over police 'brutality'





"Police are using water cannon on peaceful protestors at Santragachi, burst tear gas shells on the students at Howrah Bridge, lathicharged them at College Street. Please stop these brutalities immediately," the senior BJP leader told reporters.





Adhikari said, "If the police repression is not stopped immediately, we (BJP) will stall West Bengal tomorrow."





"An alarming situation has been created by this administration. Scores of protestors have been injured. If the commissioner of police Vineet Goyal and the DGP don't stop such brutalities, we will not sit idle. I am going to Howrah station en route to Belur Math as I don't want to break law. We are not joining the Chhatra Samaj movement as they had asked us not to come to the forefront but we are with them," he said.





Adhikari said over 8,000 policemen were deployed by Kolkata Police to prevent peaceful students from demanding justice on road.





The organiser of the march Chhatra Samaj has said no BJP leader or leader of any other political party will be in the forefront of their apolitical protest rally demanding ouster of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her alleged failure to ensure safety of women. PTI

