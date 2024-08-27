BJP calls for 12-hr general strike in Bengal tomorrow





The ruling Trinamool Congress claimed that the strike call exposed the BJP's game plan to foment disturbances in the state exploiting people's pain over the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor.





The West Bengal government said that the administration will ensure that normal life is not affected during the strike that will begin at 6 am.





The police used batons, tear gas and water cannons to disperse the crowd who proceeded to Nabanna.





They were demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the wake of the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor in a state-run hospital earlier this month.





"We are forced to give the dawn-to-dusk strike call for a general strike as this autocratic regime is turning a deaf ear to the voices of people, the demand for justice for the deceased doctor sister. Instead of justice, Mamata Banerjee's police are turning on the peace-loving people of the state, who only wanted a safe and secure environment for women," BJP state president and Union minister Sukanta Majumdar said. -- PTI

