RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
BJP calls for 12-hr general strike in Bengal tomorrow
August 27, 2024  17:56
Protesters try to climb over barricades as they carry out 'Nabanna Abhiyan' march in Kolkata/ANI Photo
Protesters try to climb over barricades as they carry out 'Nabanna Abhiyan' march in Kolkata/ANI Photo
The Bharatiya Janata Party called for a 12-hour general strike in West Bengal on Wednesday to protest against the police action on those who took part in the march to state secretariat Nabbana on Tuesday. 

The ruling Trinamool Congress claimed that the strike call exposed the BJP's game plan to foment disturbances in the state exploiting people's pain over the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor. 

The West Bengal government said that the administration will ensure that normal life is not affected during the strike that will begin at 6 am. 

The police used batons, tear gas and water cannons to disperse the crowd who proceeded to Nabanna. 

They were demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the wake of the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor in a state-run hospital earlier this month. 

"We are forced to give the dawn-to-dusk strike call for a general strike as this autocratic regime is turning a deaf ear to the voices of people, the demand for justice for the deceased doctor sister. Instead of justice, Mamata Banerjee's police are turning on the peace-loving people of the state, who only wanted a safe and secure environment for women," BJP state president and Union minister Sukanta Majumdar said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Early exit for Panda sisters at Korea Open
Early exit for Panda sisters at Korea Open

No Indian features in the men's singles and men's doubles events.

Will Udhayanidhi Be Stalin's Successor?
Will Udhayanidhi Be Stalin's Successor?

Always interesting, DMK politics is going to get even more absorbing in the days to come, predicts Aditi Phadnis.

'Kohli Will Play Tests For 5 More Years'
'Kohli Will Play Tests For 5 More Years'

'The players careers are going to get longer, and in that process, if it benefits the Indian team, nothing like it.'

IMA chief's apology in newspaper illegible, minuscule: SC
IMA chief's apology in newspaper illegible, minuscule: SC

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said the Indian Medical Association president R V Asokan's unconditional apology published in a newspaper over his "damaging" statements in an interview to PTI was illegible and the font miniscule.

Mohanlal Resigns From AMMA
Mohanlal Resigns From AMMA

All office-bearers of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists including its president Mohanlal resigned from their positions on Tuesday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances