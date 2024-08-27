RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
B'deshi student 'loves' anti-India post, sent back
August 27, 2024  12:16
Indian students in B'desh returned home during the riots
Indian students in B'desh returned home during the riots
A Bangladeshi student studying at the National Institute of Technology, Silchar in Assam was sent back to her country after she reacted with a 'love' emoji to an anti-India post on social media, police said on Tuesday. 

 Cachar Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta claimed that it was "not deportation" but was just sent back in consultation with Bangladesh authorities. The SP said that Maisha Mahajabin, a student of fourth semester at Electronic and Communication department of NIT Silchar, was sent back to Bangladesh on Monday through the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Sutarkandi in Karimganj district.

 "This is not a case of deportation... She reacted with a love symbol in one anti-India post on Facebook by her senior and NIT Silchar alumnus Sahadat Hussain Alfi, who left India around six months back after completing his course. He now lives in Bangladesh," Mahatta told PTI.

 The SP claimed that many people expressed their anger to see such a post, where she reacted with a 'love' emoji. Mahatta also stated that Mahajabin requested the NIT Silchar authorities to allow her to go to her country. 

 Asked if she will return to complete her course, the SP said: "She has not finished her course yet. Whether she will be back again to complete her study, nothing can be said about it now." 

 A total of 70 Bangladeshi students are presently studying at NIT Silchar as per the understanding of Indian and Bangladeshi governments. Mahatta said that out of them, there are around 40 Hindu students from Bangladesh at NIT Silchar. 

 "I have personally met the students and requested them not to do any wrong work or indulge in any anti-India activities," he added. 

 Meanwhile, Hindu Rakkhi Dal Spokesperson Suvasish Choudhury told PTI that they noticed the anti-Indian post of the former student and informed the police to take necessary steps. "We forwarded some anti-Indian posts, which originated from University of Rajshahi in Bangladesh. She (Mahajabin) supported one such post with a love symbol," he added. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Bangladeshi student sent back for liking anti-India post
Bangladeshi student sent back for liking anti-India post

Cachar Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta claimed that it was "not deportation" but was just sent back in consultation with Bangladesh authorities.

Is This Bowler Ashwin's Heir In Tests?
Is This Bowler Ashwin's Heir In Tests?

'Sundar is the front-runner behind Ashwin right now. He's done well in whatever limited opportunities he's got and I feel he will get his due first before going to anybody else.'

WTC standings: Pakistan slip to 8th; India No 1
WTC standings: Pakistan slip to 8th; India No 1

Pakistan slipped to eighth in the World Test Championship standings following their 10-wicket loss to Bangladesh.

The Great Indian Waterfalls
The Great Indian Waterfalls

A trip to any of these enchanting waterfalls guarantees a memorable vacation.

In Pictures - Masaba Gupta's Fun-Filled Baby Shower
In Pictures - Masaba Gupta's Fun-Filled Baby Shower

The guests -- mostly dressed in cream, coffee and shades of brown -- were in sync with the celebration's theme, 'Biscuit and Cookies'.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances