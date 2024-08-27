Bangladesh police arrest ex-minister





The police said they arrested Arafat from the upmarket Gulshan area in the national capital.





They were preparing to produce Arafat to a court with a petition seeking remand custody.





The arrest came amid speculation that he might have left the country during or after the ouster of the Awami League regime on August 5 in a student-people mass upsurge as he was active on social media while other ministers or party leaders were unseen in the public domain.





Two weeks ago, Bangladesh Bank's Financial Intelligence Unit ordered banks to freeze the accounts of Arafat and his wife.





Arafat was arrested a day after left-leaning Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal president Hasanul Haque Inu was detained from a relative's house in Dhaka while police sought a court order for him to be placed under a 10-day remand for questioning in a murder charge.





JASOD was one of the key allies of the past government, with the Workers Party of Rashed Khan Menon being another.





Menon was also arrested in a case and was placed on a five-day police remand by a Dhaka court. -- PTI

