RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Badlapur again! Father rapes daughter repeatedly
August 27, 2024  11:53
image
A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped and beaten up by her father on multiple occasions in Badlapur town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

 The 54-year-old accused is on the run and the police have launched an operation to trace and nab him, they said. 

 "The accused used to beat up his minor daughter frequently and raped her several times. The latest incident took place on August 22, following which the girl ran away from home out of fear, but returned later. On Monday, she approached the police and lodged a complaint against her father," an official of Badlapur East police station said. Based on her complaint, the police have registered a case against the man under section 64 (rape), 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 75 (sexual harassment) and 118 (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and also under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said. 

The accused is on the run and the police are on the lookout for him, he said. Badlapur town has been rocked by the sexual abuse of two kindergarten girls by a male attendant at a private school. 

The incident led to a massive protest, following which the Maharashtra government set up a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the case. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Bangladeshi student sent back for liking anti-India post
Bangladeshi student sent back for liking anti-India post

Cachar Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta claimed that it was "not deportation" but was just sent back in consultation with Bangladesh authorities.

Is This Bowler Ashwin's Heir In Tests?
Is This Bowler Ashwin's Heir In Tests?

'Sundar is the front-runner behind Ashwin right now. He's done well in whatever limited opportunities he's got and I feel he will get his due first before going to anybody else.'

WTC standings: Pakistan slip to 8th; India No 1
WTC standings: Pakistan slip to 8th; India No 1

Pakistan slipped to eighth in the World Test Championship standings following their 10-wicket loss to Bangladesh.

The Great Indian Waterfalls
The Great Indian Waterfalls

A trip to any of these enchanting waterfalls guarantees a memorable vacation.

In Pictures - Masaba Gupta's Fun-Filled Baby Shower
In Pictures - Masaba Gupta's Fun-Filled Baby Shower

The guests -- mostly dressed in cream, coffee and shades of brown -- were in sync with the celebration's theme, 'Biscuit and Cookies'.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances