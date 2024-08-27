RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Airtel to shut down Wynk Music app, absorb all employees
August 27, 2024  18:32
image
Bharti Airtel will exit from music vertical and shut down its Wynk Music app, according to sources. 

The company will absorb all Wynk Music employees. 

"Airtel is planning to close Wynk Music in the next couple of months. It will absorb all the employees into the company," a source said. 

When contacted, an Airtel spokesperson confirmed the development. 

"We can confirm that we will sunset Wynk Music and all Wynk music employees will be absorbed within the Airtel ecosystem. Airtel users will have access to Apple Music. Additionally, Wynk Premium users will receive exclusive offers from Airtel for Apple," the spokesperson said. 

The company has entered into an agreement with Apple to provide access to Apple Music with special offers to its customers who use iPhone. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Early exit for Panda sisters at Korea Open
Early exit for Panda sisters at Korea Open

No Indian features in the men's singles and men's doubles events.

Will Udhayanidhi Be Stalin's Successor?
Will Udhayanidhi Be Stalin's Successor?

Always interesting, DMK politics is going to get even more absorbing in the days to come, predicts Aditi Phadnis.

'Kohli Will Play Tests For 5 More Years'
'Kohli Will Play Tests For 5 More Years'

'The players careers are going to get longer, and in that process, if it benefits the Indian team, nothing like it.'

IMA chief's apology in newspaper illegible, minuscule: SC
IMA chief's apology in newspaper illegible, minuscule: SC

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said the Indian Medical Association president R V Asokan's unconditional apology published in a newspaper over his "damaging" statements in an interview to PTI was illegible and the font miniscule.

Mohanlal Resigns From AMMA
Mohanlal Resigns From AMMA

All office-bearers of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists including its president Mohanlal resigned from their positions on Tuesday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances