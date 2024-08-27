RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Ailing Asaram taken to Pune from Jodhpur jail for treatment
August 27, 2024  20:05
image
Asaram Bapu, who is serving a life sentence in Jodhpur Central Jail for raping a minor, was on Tuesday sent to Pune for treatment, two weeks after the Rajasthan high court allowed the self-styled godman to undergo treatment at an Ayurvedic hospital in Maharashtra. 

Asaram, 83, who was arrested in September 2013, will undergo treatment for some heart-related ailment at Madhavbaug hospital in Pune for seven days, the police said. 

He departed for Mumbai on an Indigo flight at 2:20 pm and was accompanied by Jodhpur police officers and two attendants. 

Earlier, there were reports that he would be travelling by air ambulance. SHO (Airport police station) Hanuman Singh said that keeping in view the departure of Asaram, adequate security arrangements were put in place at the airport. 

"We ensured that no other person except passengers could enter the airport at the time of Asaram's arrival and boarding of flight. Only those persons, who were to board the same flight, were allowed to enter the airport," Singh said. 

The high court on August 13 allowed Asaram to undergo treatment for seven days at an Ayurvedic hospital in Maharashtra under police custody. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

BRS leader K Kavitha gets bail Delhi liquor policy case
BRS leader K Kavitha gets bail Delhi liquor policy case

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan noted that Kavitha has been in custody for around five months and the probe against her by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was complete in...

Will take sides, won't let 'Miya' take over Assam: Himanta
Will take sides, won't let 'Miya' take over Assam: Himanta

Replying to the motion, he said the crime rate has not increased if the population growth is taken into account.

Mohanlal quits as AMMA chief amid #MeToo storm in Mollywood
Mohanlal quits as AMMA chief amid #MeToo storm in Mollywood

The new administrative panel would be elected within two months after convening a general body meeting, it said.

Modi, Putin 'exchanged perspectives on Russia-Ukraine conflict'
Modi, Putin 'exchanged perspectives on Russia-Ukraine conflict'

Modi in a post on X said the two leaders also discussed measures to further strengthen Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

BJP calls for 12-hr strike in Bengal over police action on Wednesday
BJP calls for 12-hr strike in Bengal over police action on Wednesday

The ruling Trinamool Congress claimed that the strike call exposed the BJP's game plan to foment disturbances in the state exploiting people's pain over the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances