Ailing Asaram taken to Pune from Jodhpur jail for treatment





Asaram, 83, who was arrested in September 2013, will undergo treatment for some heart-related ailment at Madhavbaug hospital in Pune for seven days, the police said.





He departed for Mumbai on an Indigo flight at 2:20 pm and was accompanied by Jodhpur police officers and two attendants.





Earlier, there were reports that he would be travelling by air ambulance. SHO (Airport police station) Hanuman Singh said that keeping in view the departure of Asaram, adequate security arrangements were put in place at the airport.





"We ensured that no other person except passengers could enter the airport at the time of Asaram's arrival and boarding of flight. Only those persons, who were to board the same flight, were allowed to enter the airport," Singh said.





The high court on August 13 allowed Asaram to undergo treatment for seven days at an Ayurvedic hospital in Maharashtra under police custody. -- PTI

