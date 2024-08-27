A 17-hr+ nightmare train journey from Mum-Ahd...

The nightmare of travelling in Indian railways when rail tracks are flooded. A passenger @peelraja posted this litany on X of his horrific experience on the Tejas Express amid flooding in Gujarat.

"Dear all. I am on the Tejas Express 82901. Got on at Mumbai Central at 1545 and should have reached Ahmedabad Junction at 2215. Due to rain, the train has been canceled at Vadodara. No official intimation. Just AC switched off. While rain has affected service, the Vande Bharat, which ran parallel to us, has reached Ahmedabad. We are left to our devices. Vadodara is flooded. There is nowhere to go. There are senior citizens and kids on this train. If the Vande Bharat can go from Vadodara to Ahmedabad, why cant other trains? Not sure whats going to happen. No official has come to address us. They have just switched off the ac and left, hoping we crawl out in suffocation. Some people have managed to open the auto closing door and block it open so we can breathe. Some passengers gheraoed some officers and they agreed to take us to Ahmedabad. People are back and ACs on but people of other canceled trains have also boarded. Right now i just hope we reach Ahmedabad. We hear reports of preferential treatment to Vande Bharat at the exoense if other trains, but I saw it first hand today. Posting this to let you know how the railways and IRCTC work.