120 hospitalised in Mathura after food poisoning on Janmashtami; 2 booked
August 27, 2024  17:41
File image
More than 120 people, including women and children, were hospitalised due to food poisoning after consuming items made from buckwheat flour, officials said on Tuesday. 

A team from the district food and drug administration raided and sealed the shops of two vendors supplying the contaminated buckwheat flour (kuttu atta), they said, adding a case has been registered against them. 

The incident was reported from several villages in the Farah police station area of Mathura district last night. 

All victims are stable, the officials said. 

The affected individuals -- who were fasting on the occasion of Janmashtami -- experienced symptoms such as vomiting, dizziness and shivering after eating 'puris' and 'pakodas' containing the flour. 

"We had fritters made from buckwheat flour last night. After that, I started vomiting and felt a burning sensation in my stomach," Priyanka, a teenager admitted to the government hospital, said. 

Pritam Singh, a resident of Parkham village accompanying a patient, said that after consuming the fritters, people complained of dizziness and vomiting. -- PTI
