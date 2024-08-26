Will Modi attend SCO summit in Pakistan? MEA says...





With various reports claiming that Modi will in all probability depute EAM S Jaishankar to the summit, the ministry of external affairs has stepped in to scotch all speculation.





'We are noticing that several outlets are running news that PM won't attend an SCO meeting in Pakistan or the EAM will attend an SCO meeting in Pakistan,' reads the message circulated by the MEA.





'Please note, MEA hasn't commented on this matter and would request speculative news in this regard be avoided,' it said.





Point duly noted, though we cannot help feeling that it sheds no light on if the PM will/won't attend the summit.

With Pakistan inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with other world leaders, to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's summit of the Council of Heads of Government in October, speculation has been rife in New Delhi if Modi will cross the western border.