RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Why did Yogi just say: 'Batenge toh katenge'
August 26, 2024  15:48
image
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Monday urged people to stay united to reach the pinnacle of prosperity, saying the mistakes in Bangladesh should not happen in India. 

 "Batenge toh katenge (if divided, we will be cut up)," he said during an event in Agra. Bangladesh recently saw massive anti-government protests, leading to the ouster of prime minister Sheikh Hasina. The country continued to witness incidents of violence, including targetted attacks on the Hindu minority community, even after the fall of the Hasina-led government. 

 Addressing the gathering at the programme in Agra, Adityanath said, "There can be nothing bigger than the nation, and when will a nation be strong, when we are united and good." 

 "Aap dekh rahe hain Bangladesh mein kya ho raha hai? Wo galatiyan yahan nahi honi chahiye. Batenge toh katenge! Ek rahenge to nek rahenge, surakshit rahenge aur samriddhi ki parakashtha ko pahuchenge," the chief minister said in Hindi. 

 Roughly translated, he asked people if they are watching what is happening in Bangladesh and said those mistakes should not happen here, adding, "If divided, we will be cut, if together, we will be good, secure and reach the pinnacle of prosperity." The chief minister also shared a clip of his speech on X. "We have to realise the resolve of Viksit Bharat (developed India)," Adityanath said after inaugurating a statue of Durga Das Rathore here. Rathore was a Rajput noble known for leading the resistance against Mughal attempts to annex the Marwar Kingdom in the 17th century. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Batenge toh katenge...: Yogi amid B'desh unrest
Batenge toh katenge...: Yogi amid B'desh unrest

Addressing the gathering at the programme in Agra, Adityanath said, "There can be nothing bigger than the nation, and when will a nation be strong, when we are united and good."

33 killed in 2 deadly attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan
33 killed in 2 deadly attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan

Heavily-armed gunmen killed at least 33 people in two separate attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Monday, as insurgent attacks spiked in the restive region.

When Paes, Bhupathi, and Sania conquered the US Open
When Paes, Bhupathi, and Sania conquered the US Open

Leander Paes, Sania Mirza, and Mahesh Bhupathi have left their mark by collectively winning 10 US Open titles.

Sinquefield Cup: Praggnanandhaa holds World Champion; Gukesh draws
Sinquefield Cup: Praggnanandhaa holds World Champion; Gukesh draws

R Praggnanandhaa navigated his match against the reigning world champion Ding Liren with remarkable ease

J-K polls: BJP releases, withdraws, re-releases candidate list
J-K polls: BJP releases, withdraws, re-releases candidate list

The BJP's Central Election Committee had met on Sunday evening to finalise the party's candidates for the polls.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances