RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Vande Bharat train hits slab placed on tracks in Rajasthan, none hurt
August 26, 2024  22:56
File image
File image
The Ahmedabad-Jodhpur Vande Bharat Express hit a cement slab, placed on the railway track in Rajasthan's Pali district last week, the police said on Monday. 

The cattle guard of the engine hit the cement slab, causing the train's detention for eight minutes, NWR CPRO Shashi Kiran said. 

No one was injured in the incident. 

"The incident occurred between Jawai and Biroliya under the Sumerpur police station on Friday night. A case against an unidentified person has been registered," ASI Shyam Singh said. 

He said pieces of the cement slab, used for constructing footpaths, were found on the track. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

35-ft Shivaji Maharaj statue, unveiled by Modi, collapses in Maha
35-ft Shivaji Maharaj statue, unveiled by Modi, collapses in Maha

Modi unveiled the statue on December 4 last year on the occasion of Navy Day. He also participated in the celebrations at the fort.

Ladakh gets 5 new districts; locals welcome decision
Ladakh gets 5 new districts; locals welcome decision

"The new districts, namely Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra and Changthang, will take the benefits meant for the people to their doorsteps by bolstering governance in every nook and cranny," he said.

NEUFC beat Shillong Lajong, enter Durand Cup final
NEUFC beat Shillong Lajong, enter Durand Cup final

Notice for ticket holders ahead of Durand Cup semis Kolkata

Mohammedan Sporting's ISL debut in jeopardy
Mohammedan Sporting's ISL debut in jeopardy

Gurgaon-based Bunkerhill Pvt Ltd has 61 per cent stake in the club through their deal in 2020 and after the team got a new investors in Shrachi Sports, the two firms had agreed to split the shares with 30.5 per cent each by signing a...

KL Rahul meets LSG owner Goenka
KL Rahul meets LSG owner Goenka

Last year, Rahul's animated conversation with Goenka, after a heavy defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad, went viral although lot of people later called it a "frank discussion between owner and skipper".

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances