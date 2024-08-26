RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Uddhav Sena, BJP workers clash during Aaditya Thackeray's visit; 60 booked
August 26, 2024  23:51
Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader Aaditya Thackeray's visit to Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city on Monday triggered a clash between workers and local leaders of his party and those of the rival BJP. 

The police registered two separate cases against 60 people in connection with the clash between Shiv Sena-UBT and BJP workers and local leaders during Thackeray's visit to the central Maharashtra city, around 370 km from Mumbai, an official said. 

Workers of the ruling BJP staged a demonstration against the former state minister in the afternoon, inviting a counter agitation from Shiv Sena-UBT activists, he said. 

Slogans were raised from both sides and the situation became tense when supporters of the rival parties clashed with each other, the official said. 

The police personnel deployed at the spot to maintain law and order used batons to disperse the agitators, he said. 

Two separate cases were registered in connection with the clash at the Cidco Police Station and 32  BJP workers and 28 Shiv Sena-UBT activists were booked, the official added. -- PTI
