Try panic buttons: Maha min after Badlapur assault





"...Just like CCTVs in schools, panic buttons can also be installed...A panic button can also be installed in the hostels...It is an advanced technology..." said Kesarkar while addressing a press conference in Mumbai. "Under the leadership of the deputy director of the Mumbai region, the investigation team probed the Badlapur incident. People from various departments were involved in the investigation. The police will decide under which sections the cases will be filed. The people who have been found negligent have been identified as co-accused. They also have to face consequences," said the Maharashtra Education Minister.





Lashing out at the opposition, he said, "The people who are criticising now have not done anything during their regime. We are initiating many actions."





Notably, a report prepared by the Women and Child Welfare Department and the Education Ministry in the sexual abuse case of Badlapur was handed over to Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar on Monday. Earlier, the special investigation team (SIT) for Badlapur sexual assault against minors registered an FIR against the school authorities, for not complying with the provisions of Section 19 of the POCSO Act, which mandates that every authority, when they come to know about any such kind of sexual assault against minors, are obligated to report this to police authorities for further action.





The alleged sexual assault of two fourth-grade girls at a school in Maharashtra's Badlapur has sparked outrage. On August 17, police arrested an attendant of the school for allegedly abusing the girls.

