Truck runs over pavement dwellers, 3 dead

Truck runs over pavement dwellers, 3 deadAugust 26, 2024 11:07
The clothes of the victims on the footpath
Three persons died after a truck allegedly ran over five people sleeping on a footpath in the Shastri Park area of northeast Delhi in the early hours of Monday, police said. The alleged incident occurred around 5:30 am, the police said. An officer said the victims were homeless and sleeping on the footpath.
The victims were taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital where three were declared dead. The two others were shifted to GTB Hospital, the officer added. Teams have been formed to nab the truck driver and efforts are underway to identify the dead, the officer further said. PTI
