TISS student found dead at Mumbai flat after party





"He had gone to a party with his friends in Vashi last night and returned home late at night. When he did not wake up in the morning, he was taken to a local hospital in Chembur, where he was declared dead," the police said.





The officials suspected that the student might have been ragged, but the matter is being investigated. Police are questioning all his friends for investigation.





"The postmortem will be done at Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar after his family members arrive," the police said.





Meanwhile, the Chembur police have registered a case under ADR and started further investigation. Further investigation is underway.

A student of Mumbai's Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) was found dead at his apartment, police said on Sunday. According to the Mumbai Police, the student, Anurag Jaiswal, who is from Lucknow, was found dead at his rented apartment in the city.