RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
TISS student found dead at Mumbai flat after party
August 26, 2024  08:58
Representational image
Representational image
A student of Mumbai's Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) was found dead at his apartment, police said on Sunday. According to the Mumbai Police, the student, Anurag Jaiswal, who is from Lucknow, was found dead at his rented apartment in the city. 

"He had gone to a party with his friends in Vashi last night and returned home late at night. When he did not wake up in the morning, he was taken to a local hospital in Chembur, where he was declared dead," the police said. 

 The officials suspected that the student might have been ragged, but the matter is being investigated. Police are questioning all his friends for investigation. 

 "The postmortem will be done at Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar after his family members arrive," the police said. 

 Meanwhile, the Chembur police have registered a case under ADR and started further investigation. Further investigation is underway.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Dil Se Bhi Gabbar Hai'
'Dil Se Bhi Gabbar Hai'

'He never had a negative thought in his mind, he was supremely confident.' 'He always stuck to his natural game, he never moved away from that.'

What Did Modi's Ukraine Visit Achieve?
What Did Modi's Ukraine Visit Achieve?

In retrospect, it appeared that the bitterness of the war was still strong and the Ukrainian success in occupying Russian territory just a few days ago had added to the complexity of the situation. The positive US response to the visit,...

Dahi Handi: Insurers Cover 90,000+ Govindas
Dahi Handi: Insurers Cover 90,000+ Govindas

'As on August 25, 94,753 Govindas have been insured.' 'This number is expected to rise further, as proposals for 5,000 to 8,000 Govindas are received daily.'

Ex-student leader of Hasina party dies while fleeing to India
Ex-student leader of Hasina party dies while fleeing to India

Khan said he learned that Panna had entered India through the Tamabil border in Sylhet, where he died.

Missing trainer aircraft located in reservoir; pilot, trainee dead
Missing trainer aircraft located in reservoir; pilot, trainee dead

The bodies of the instructor, Captain Jeet Satru, and trainee Subrodeep Dutta were found in the reservoir of the dam on Thursday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances