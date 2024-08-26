Sensex, Nifty surge in early trade on rally in US markets





The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 312.33 points to 81,398.54 in early trade. The NSE Nifty rallied 94.15 points to 24,917.30. Among the 30 Sensex firms, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors, Power Grid, HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finance were the biggest gainers. ITC, Sun Pharma, UltraTech Cement and Adani Ports were among the laggards.

Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty climbed in early trade on Monday following a rally in the US peers and foreign fund inflows. Markets began the trade on an optimistic note following the US Fed Chair Jerome Powell's recent speech at the Jackson Hole meeting, where he said that time has come for loosening of policy, indicating possible rate cuts in September.