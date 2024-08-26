RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Rupee settles on flat note, closes 1 paisa higher at 83.89 against US dollar
August 26, 2024  19:22
image
The rupee pared its initial gains and settled for the day on a flat note, rising just 1 paisa to 83.89 (provisional) against the American currency on Monday, weighed down by a surge in crude oil prices. 

Forex traders said the Indian rupee gained in morning trade on rise in domestic markets and a weak US Dollar. 

However, a surge in crude oil prices capped sharp gains for the local unit. 

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.83 and touched an intra-day high of 83.80 against the US dollar and a low of 83.91. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

35-ft Shivaji Maharaj statue, unveiled by Modi, collapses in Maha
35-ft Shivaji Maharaj statue, unveiled by Modi, collapses in Maha

Modi unveiled the statue on December 4 last year on the occasion of Navy Day. He also participated in the celebrations at the fort.

Khandelwal takes lesson from Bhaker's experience ahead of Paralympics
Khandelwal takes lesson from Bhaker's experience ahead of Paralympics

A broken prosthetic leg just 15 minutes before the start of a domestic competition taught Rudransh another lesson in life -- to be ready with a tool-kit to promptly repair the contraption.

Ensure genuine marriage witnesses, HC tells Arya Samaj Mandir
Ensure genuine marriage witnesses, HC tells Arya Samaj Mandir

A bench headed by Justice Prathiba M Singh said the temple shall endeavour to have at least one witness from both sides, who is either a relative or an acquaintance who has known them for a reasonable period of time.

What's Raksha Mantri Doing In Memphis?
What's Raksha Mantri Doing In Memphis?

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh take the India-US defence relationship forward.

How Malaika Spent Her Sunday
How Malaika Spent Her Sunday

Samantha walks the ramp... Parineeti can't look away from the mirror... Kunal chases the clouds...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances