Rupee settles on flat note, closes 1 paisa higher at 83.89 against US dollar





Forex traders said the Indian rupee gained in morning trade on rise in domestic markets and a weak US Dollar.





However, a surge in crude oil prices capped sharp gains for the local unit.





At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.83 and touched an intra-day high of 83.80 against the US dollar and a low of 83.91. -- PTI

