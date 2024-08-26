RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Rajasthan city shuts over communal tension
August 26, 2024  18:57
File image
File image
Shopkeepers downed shutters Monday after communal tension erupted in Rajasthan's Bhilwara city, a day after a chopped portion of a "cow's tail" was found near a temple, the police said. 

The police resorted to cane-charge to disperse a crowd that hurled stones at them. 

Additional forces was summoned to prevent violence from flaring up. 

Some people had reported to police Sunday that a portion of a cow's tail was found near the temple. 

On Janmasthami Monday, a large demonstration was held at the city's Parshuram Circle demanding the arrest of the culprits. 

People in the crowd asked traders to shut their shops and some protesters hurled stones at the police. 

The police said they are trying to identify the people behind the attempt to create communal disturbance. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

35-ft Shivaji Maharaj statue, unveiled by Modi, collapses in Maha
35-ft Shivaji Maharaj statue, unveiled by Modi, collapses in Maha

Modi unveiled the statue on December 4 last year on the occasion of Navy Day. He also participated in the celebrations at the fort.

Khandelwal takes lesson from Bhaker's experience ahead of Paralympics
Khandelwal takes lesson from Bhaker's experience ahead of Paralympics

A broken prosthetic leg just 15 minutes before the start of a domestic competition taught Rudransh another lesson in life -- to be ready with a tool-kit to promptly repair the contraption.

Ensure genuine marriage witnesses, HC tells Arya Samaj Mandir
Ensure genuine marriage witnesses, HC tells Arya Samaj Mandir

A bench headed by Justice Prathiba M Singh said the temple shall endeavour to have at least one witness from both sides, who is either a relative or an acquaintance who has known them for a reasonable period of time.

What's Raksha Mantri Doing In Memphis?
What's Raksha Mantri Doing In Memphis?

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh take the India-US defence relationship forward.

How Malaika Spent Her Sunday
How Malaika Spent Her Sunday

Samantha walks the ramp... Parineeti can't look away from the mirror... Kunal chases the clouds...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances