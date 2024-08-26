RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Prove you are Hindu, Madurai temple tells Namitha
August 26, 2024  19:20
Actress Namitha/File image
Actress Namitha on Monday complained that she was asked to furnish proof of being a Hindu during her visit to the renowned Sri Meenakshi Sundareshwar temple in Tamil Nadu's Madurai, and expressed disappointment over the alleged rude behaviour of temple officials. 

The actress, who is a Bharatiya Janata Party state executive member, alleged that a temple official prevented her from having darshan and demanded proof of being a Hindu. 

"They asked for a certificate to prove that I am a Hindu and also my caste certificate. I never underwent such an ordeal in any temple that I visited in the country," she told reporters later. 

Namitha said it was a known fact that she was born a Hindu and that her marriage was solemnised in Tirupati and her son was named after Lord Krishna. 

"This being the case they spoke rudely and arrogantly and demanded a certificate to prove my caste and my faith," she said. 

A senior official at the temple denied the allegations and said they stopped Namitha and her husband who were wearing masks to enquire if they were Hindus and explained the tradition at the temple. 

"After the clarification from them, she was anointed with kumkum on her forehead and taken inside the temple for a darshan of Goddess Meenakshi," he said. 

When asked about this, the actress replied that she was allowed for darshan only after clarification of her faith and applying kumkum on her forehead. -- PTI
