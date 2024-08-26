NC to contest 51 seats in J-K polls, Cong 31





The alliance partners also allotted one seat each to the CPI-M and the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party, they announced at a joint press conference at NC president Farooq Abdullah's residence in Srinagar after day-long negotiations.





According to their seat-sharing formula, the NC will contest 51 seats in J&K and the Congress 32, the leaders of the two parties said.





They also announced that a "friendly contest" would be held on five seats of the Union territory.





However, J&K Congress president Tariq Hamid Qarra said the contest would take place in a cordial and disciplined manner.





The leaders said the list of seats each party will be contesting, as well as the names of the candidates, will be issued in due course. -- PTI

Following hectic negotiations, the National Conference and the Congress Monday agreed on a seat-sharing formula for the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, with the parties set to contest 51 and 32 seats respectively.