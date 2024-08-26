RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


More body parts recovered from landslide-hit Wayanad
August 26, 2024  22:35
Five more human body parts were recovered from the landslide-hit areas of Wayanad during a search mission carried out in the hilly district on Monday, district authorities said. 

As many as six body parts were recovered in the search, and of these five were confirmed to be those of human beings during a postmortem conducted at the taluk hospital in Sultan Bathery, they said. 

All the recovered body parts are now kept at the hospital mortuary. 

So far, 231 bodies and 217 body parts were recovered during the search mission conducted in the disaster-hit areas. 

Of these, 176 identified bodies have been handed over to relatives of the deceased. 

As per the government directive, 55 dead bodies and 203 body parts were buried at a public graveyard in Puthumala. 

Thirty more bodies were identified through DNA examination, the statement added. 

Meanwhile, Meppadi Higher Secondary School, where hundreds of survivors were accommodated for days after the devastating landslide hit the hamlets of Wayanad on July 30, will be reopened on Tuesday, authorities added. -- PTI
