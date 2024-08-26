RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi-Biden discuss situation in Ukraine, Bangladesh
August 26, 2024  22:19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening spoke to US President Joe Biden. 

"We had detailed exchange of views on various regional, global issues, including situation in Ukraine," Modi said of the phone conversation with Biden. 

"Discussed the Bangladesh situation; stressed on restoration of normalcy, ensuring security of minorities especially Hindus," Modi said. 

The prime minister also briefed President Biden on his recent Ukraine visit, and reiterated India's full support for early return of peace and stability. 

In the phone conversation, Modi and Biden reiterated their commitment to further strengthen multilateral cooperation, including in Quad. 

Modi also took the opportunity to appreciate President Biden's commitment to India-US partnership.
