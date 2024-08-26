RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Maoists murder villager in kangaroo court after branding him police informer
August 26, 2024  16:54
File image
File image
A man was killed by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district after they accused him of being a police informer, an official said on Monday. 

Situ Madvi was killed near his native Jaigur village under Bhairamgarh police station limits in a kangaroo court held by the Maoists on Sunday morning, the official said. 

"As per preliminary information, the Maoists took Madvi and one more person along with them. They freed the other villager but killed Madvi in their so-called jan adalat (people's court). The outlawed CPI-Maoist Bhairamgarh area committee dropped pamphlets at the spot claiming they killed Madvi for being a police informer," the official said. -- PTI
