Maoists murder villager in kangaroo court after branding him police informer





Situ Madvi was killed near his native Jaigur village under Bhairamgarh police station limits in a kangaroo court held by the Maoists on Sunday morning, the official said.





"As per preliminary information, the Maoists took Madvi and one more person along with them. They freed the other villager but killed Madvi in their so-called jan adalat (people's court). The outlawed CPI-Maoist Bhairamgarh area committee dropped pamphlets at the spot claiming they killed Madvi for being a police informer," the official said. -- PTI

