RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Man held for raping, killing 70-year-old, staying with corpse
August 26, 2024  22:00
Representational image
Representational image
A man was detained on Monday for allegedly raping and murdering a 70-year-old woman in Maharashtra's Latur district, a police official said. 

The incident came to light after a foul odour started emanating from the house of 35-year-old Mansur Shaikh in Bheta in Ausa tehsil this morning and neighbours alerted the police, he said. 

"Our probe has found she was sexually assaulted and then strangled. Since the body has begun to decompose, we believe she was raped and murdered two days ago. Shaikh was staying in the house with the body all this while," the official said. 

"The woman was a resident of Borgaon, some 10 km from Bheta, and was staying in the village for the past few days. Shaikh took her home, raped her and then killed her. He stayed alone after his wife and mother left him. He is reportedly mentally unstable," the official added. 

The process of registration of a case of rape and murder was underway at Bheta police station and Shaikh, who has been detained, will be placed under arrest, the official informed.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

BCCI makes big announcement for domestic cricket
BCCI makes big announcement for domestic cricket

Last year, the BCCI had increased the prize money for the domestic tournaments with the Ranji Trophy winners receiving a whopping cash reward of Rs 5 crore.

Popular England coach Sven-Goran Eriksson dies at 76
Popular England coach Sven-Goran Eriksson dies at 76

His agent Bo Gustavsson told Reuters he had passed away Monday morning.

BJP shuts up Kangana on farmers remark: 'Not authorised to speak'
BJP shuts up Kangana on farmers remark: 'Not authorised to speak'

This came after Ranaut stoked a controversy by suggesting that the farmers' protests could have led to a Bangladesh-like situation in the country if the top leadership was not strong enough.

Assault case filed against director Ranjith, 4 actors under cloud
Assault case filed against director Ranjith, 4 actors under cloud

The fallout from the Justice K Hema Committee report on harassment and abuse in the Malayalam film industry intensified on Monday as a case was filed against well-known filmmaker Ranjith, and several female actors stepped forward with...

J-K polls: NC to contest 51 seats, Congress 32 as allies seal deal
J-K polls: NC to contest 51 seats, Congress 32 as allies seal deal

The leaders said the list of seats each party will be contesting, as well as the names of the candidates, will be issued later.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances