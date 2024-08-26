RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Ladakh to get five new districts: HM
August 26, 2024  11:41
Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweets, "In pursuit of PM Narendra Modi's vision to build a developed and prosperous Ladakh, the MHA has decided to create five new districts in the union territory. The new districts, namely Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra and Changthang, will take the benefits meant for the people to their doorsteps by bolstering governance in every nook and cranny. The Modi government is committed to creating abundant opportunities for the people of Ladakh."
