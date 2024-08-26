Kanpur journalist, YouTuber arrested over land grab attempt: Police





TV journalist Neeraj Awasthi, who is also a former vice-president of the Kanpur press club, and Muntazir Ansari were produced before a local court which remanded them in judicial custody for 14 days.





The FIR lodged on a complaint by Rabia Begum also mentioned "40-50 unnamed journalists'.





Deputy commissioner of police (South) Ravindra Kumar said that the woman accused Neeraj, Ansari, Pradeep Srivastava and the unnamed journalists of grabbing her land measuring 530 square yards, located in Saket Nagar pocket with the market value of several crores.





Neeraj is the younger brother of senior congress leader Vikas Awasthi, he said.





Other charges against the accused include rioting while carrying weapons and voluntarily causing grievous hurt to grab the property, the officer added.





Rabia, in her complaint, alleged that the arrested journalists, with help of their associates, kidnapped her son twice and took him to an unknown place in Barra where he was beaten up badly, he said. -- PTI

