RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
JNU agrees to hold caste census of students
August 26, 2024  17:31
File image
File image
The ongoing stalemate between the Jawaharlal Nehru University administration and its students' union, which has been staging a hunger strike for the past 15 days over various unresolved issues, may soon come to an end as the two sides have reached a consensus on several demands.  

The university has agreed to fulfill at least six of the 12 major demands of the protesting students' union. 

These include reinstating the old in-house entrance exam system -- JNU Entrance Exam -- for admissions, conducting a caste census of the campus, increasing scholarship amounts, and proposing a reduction in the weightage given to the viva for admissions.

Despite these developments, the union has continued its protest, with president Dhananjay and councillor Nitish Kumar remaining on hunger strike, which entered its 16th day on Monday. 

They are demanding written confirmation of the agreed-upon demands. The hunger strike started on August 11.

"Dhananjay has lost more than 5 kg and has a ketone level of 4+, which indicates severe pressure on his kidneys due to the hunger strike. He has also developed jaundice and urinary tract infection. Nitish has lost around 7 kg and has become extremely weak, suffering from severe joint and muscle pain," the students' union said in a statement.

The JNUSU has called for a relay hunger strike and night vigil to press their demands. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'My Heart Yearns For Dilip Sahib'
'My Heart Yearns For Dilip Sahib'

'How do we truly measure a life? Is it in milestones or the fleeting moments we cherish later?' 'Or perhaps in the anniversaries that come each year, like an old friend?'

Janamashtami In Srinagar
Janamashtami In Srinagar

A large number of devotees, including Pandits and other locals, filled the streets with religious slogans, dancing, and joy.

Check Out Gill's Greek Getaway!
Check Out Gill's Greek Getaway!

Shubman Gill is enjoying a well-deserved break in Europe before the start of the domestic season.

Popular England coach Sven-Goran Eriksson dies at 76
Popular England coach Sven-Goran Eriksson dies at 76

His agent Bo Gustavsson told Reuters he had passed away Monday morning.

J-K polls: BJP releases, withdraws, re-releases candidate list
J-K polls: BJP releases, withdraws, re-releases candidate list

The BJP's Central Election Committee had met on Sunday evening to finalise the party's candidates for the polls.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances