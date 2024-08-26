JNU agrees to hold caste census of students





The university has agreed to fulfill at least six of the 12 major demands of the protesting students' union.





These include reinstating the old in-house entrance exam system -- JNU Entrance Exam -- for admissions, conducting a caste census of the campus, increasing scholarship amounts, and proposing a reduction in the weightage given to the viva for admissions.





Despite these developments, the union has continued its protest, with president Dhananjay and councillor Nitish Kumar remaining on hunger strike, which entered its 16th day on Monday.





They are demanding written confirmation of the agreed-upon demands. The hunger strike started on August 11.





"Dhananjay has lost more than 5 kg and has a ketone level of 4+, which indicates severe pressure on his kidneys due to the hunger strike. He has also developed jaundice and urinary tract infection. Nitish has lost around 7 kg and has become extremely weak, suffering from severe joint and muscle pain," the students' union said in a statement.





The JNUSU has called for a relay hunger strike and night vigil to press their demands. -- PTI

