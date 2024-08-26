RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Hours later, BJP withdraws J-K candidates list
August 26, 2024  12:10
image
BJP withdraws first list of 44 candidates released for upcoming J&K Assembly Elections; BJP to amend and release the list of candidates again.

The BJP on Monday released its first list of 44 candidates for the elections to the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, fielding Devender Singh Rana from Nagrota. The candidates include 15 for the first phase of polls, 10 for the second phase and 19 for the third phase.  

The party has chosen to field its candidates for a few Kashmir constituencies,, including Pampore, Shopian, Anantnag West and Anantnag, besides its strongholds in the Jammu region. Arvind Gupta and Yudhvir Sethi have been fielded from Jammu West and Jammu East respectively. The BJP's Central Election Committee had met on Sunday evening to finalise the party's candidates for the polls. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Won't Date A Girl From A Slum'
'Won't Date A Girl From A Slum'

Religion and economic barriers continue to define love in modern India, discovers Preshth Bhardwaj.

Govt defends Great Nicobar project amid criticism, cites national interest
Govt defends Great Nicobar project amid criticism, cites national interest

The central government's Great Nicobar development project, proposed around an unprecedented transhipment port, will be executed to keep environmental impact minimal, and is essential as it is of national importance, the government has...

BJP withdraws 1st list of J-K candidates hours after release
BJP withdraws 1st list of J-K candidates hours after release

The BJP's Central Election Committee had met on Sunday evening to finalise the party's candidates for the polls.

'My people are my medal': Vinesh Phogat
'My people are my medal': Vinesh Phogat

During a recent felicitation ceremony in Jhajjar, Haryana, Vinesh celebrated her birthday and expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support she's received.

'Pack your bags and leave': Basit slams Pakistan players
'Pack your bags and leave': Basit slams Pakistan players

Basit didn't hold back while criticising the Pakistan opener and pinpointed Shafique's wicket as the reason behind the team's loss.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances