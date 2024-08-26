Hours later, BJP withdraws J-K candidates list





The BJP on Monday released its first list of 44 candidates for the elections to the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, fielding Devender Singh Rana from Nagrota. The candidates include 15 for the first phase of polls, 10 for the second phase and 19 for the third phase.





The party has chosen to field its candidates for a few Kashmir constituencies,, including Pampore, Shopian, Anantnag West and Anantnag, besides its strongholds in the Jammu region. Arvind Gupta and Yudhvir Sethi have been fielded from Jammu West and Jammu East respectively. The BJP's Central Election Committee had met on Sunday evening to finalise the party's candidates for the polls.

BJP withdraws first list of 44 candidates released for upcoming J&K Assembly Elections; BJP to amend and release the list of candidates again.