HC temporarily restrains Pune eatery from using the name 'Burger King'





The company moved the high court last week, challenging an order passed by a Pune court dismissing its suit alleging trademark infringement against a namesake eatery in Pune.





A division bench of Justices AS Chandurkar and Rajesh Patil on Monday said that it would first hear the company's application seeking interim injunction against the eatery on September 6.





Until then, the ad-interim order granted by the Pune court in January 2012 restraining the eatery from using the name "Burger King" shall be extended, the high court said.





The fast-food company, in its suit, sought an injunction against the eatery from using the name "Burger King", as it was causing the company huge loss, damage and harm to its goodwill, business and reputation.





A Pune court had dismissed the 2011 suit filed by Burger King Corporation, noting that the city-based eatery had been operating since 1992, which was even before the US burger joint opened shop in India. -- PTI

