Have outlasted marriage pressure for 20-30 yrs: Rahul to Kashmiri students
August 26, 2024  20:53
LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during a chat with a group of women in Kashmir/ANI Photo
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had to yet again address that one big question -- when will he get married? 

The place this time was Srinagar and the keen questioners were Kashmiri women students. 

In his interaction, shared on his YouTube channel on Monday, Gandhi is seen asking them about the pressure to get married and they in turn question him right back. 

"I have outlasted that pressure for 20-30 years," the 54-year-old leader responds smilingly. 

Gandhi, whose wedding plans or the lack thereof have been the subject of endless speculation, was in Jammu and Kashmir last week. 

In the freewheeling chat, the discussion veers towards marriage. 

Asked if he plans to get married, Gandhi says, "I don't plan it but if it happens..." 

"Please do invite us," the women tell him almost in a chorus. 

"I will," he replies to much laughter around him. 

The issue had come up during a rally in Rae Bareli parliamentary constituency for the first time after his nomination in May this year. -- PTI
