Cow slaughter suspect drowns in U'khand as he jumps into pond to evade arrest





The incident happened in Madhopur area near Roorkee late on Saturday night, Haridwar's senior superintendent of police Pramendra Dobhal said on Monday.





The cattle protection squad of the local police was patrolling in Madhopur area after receiving information that some people in the village were involved in cow slaughter.





The CPS members saw a man coming on a scooty.





As they tried to stop him, the man named Wasim alias Monu left his scooty and ran away. While trying to escape, he jumped into the pond, the SSP said.





A search was launched but he could not be found as it was dark.





The body of Wasim was recovered from the pond on Sunday morning.





Locals gathered at the spot and clashed with the CPS in protest refusing to hand over the body to the police for a post mortem.





The crowd alleged that the man was beaten up and pushed into the pond by the police.





The police had to finally chase away the crowd to take the body into custody for autopsy.





Wasim's body was handed over to his family after autopsy, the SSP said. -- PTI

