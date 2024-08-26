Champai Soren, Hemant Soren should join BJP: Sarma





"I want Champai Soren to join BJP and give us strength but he is a big leader, I don't think it is right to comment on him...I want Hemant Soren to also join the BJP. BJP means patriotism...We are also ready to talk to Hemant Soren ji to stop intruders in Jharkhand. We have to save Jharkhand...For us, the country comes first...Today the biggest problem facing Jharkhand is the intruders...Our party's only aim is that you fulfil the promises you made during the elections and free Jharkhand from intruders...We have only these 2 demands..." said the Assam CM.





"Champai Soren has 3 options, he is in Delhi right now, the way for talks with him is open, let's see what happens in future... If he (Hemant Soren) gives 5 lakh jobs before September, we are with him. If he stands against the infiltrators, we are with him. If he stands against the treatment meted out to Hindus during Muharram, we are with him. For us, the nation comes first... JMM should support us, we also support JMM, we have to throw the infiltrators out of Jharkhand," he added further.





Lashing out at the Congress party for not releasing the caste census in Karnataka, the Assam CM said, "BJP conducted caste census in Bihar. You (Congress) also conducted a caste census in Karnataka, you should release their data. Do not have double standards. Yesterday Janata Dal said that when the meeting for the caste census was held, Congress did not come. BJP supported caste census in Bihar. Opposition to caste census is not an issue for BJP. We stand wherever SC, ST and OBC get justice."

He emphasised that the biggest problem that the state of Jharkhand has been facing is the influx of intruders and that the BJP is ready to talk to Hemant Soren about that.