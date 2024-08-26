RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BJP shuts up Kangana: 'Not authorised to speak'
August 26, 2024  16:47
BJP MP Kangna Ranaut/File image
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday expressed disagreement with its MP Kangana Ranaut's controversial remarks on the farmers' protest and said she has been directed to not make such remarks in future. 

This came after Ranaut stoked a controversy by suggesting that the farmers' protests could have led to a Bangladesh-like situation in the country if the top leadership was not strong enough. 

In a video shared by the Mandi MP on X, she alleged that "bodies were hanging and rapes were taking place' during the farmers' protest against the now-repealed three farm laws. 

"The statement made by BJP MP Kangana Ranaut in the context of the farmers' movement is not the opinion of the party. The Bharatiya Janata Party expresses its disagreement with the statement made by Kangana Ranaut," the BJP said in a statement. 

On behalf of the BJP, Ranaut is neither permitted nor authorised to make statements on the party's policy issues, it said. 

"On behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Kangana Ranaut has been directed not to make any such statements in future," the statement said. 

"The Bharatiya Janata Party is committed to follow the principles of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas' and social harmony," it added. -- PTI
