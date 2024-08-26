RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Apple's iPhone 16 to make it's debut on Sep 10: Report
August 26, 2024  23:38
File image
File image
In a recent update, the much-anticipated iPhone 16 series is set to make its debut on September 10, aligning with Apple's tradition of announcing new iPhones in September. 

GSM Arena has reported that the release date for the new devices will likely be September 20, just ten days after the announcement. 

Reports obtained by GSM Arena also indicate that the announcement event will take place at Apple Park in Cupertino, California--a venue synonymous with Apple's major product unveilings. 

Invitations for this event are expected to be sent out next week, further building anticipation for the new iPhone series. 

As per the reports, Apple's production process for the iPhone 16 series is progressing smoothly, suggesting that all four models in the series will be available simultaneously on the anticipated release date. 

This aligns with Apple's historical pattern of launching multiple iPhone models at once, ensuring a comprehensive lineup for consumers. 

The September release cycle has become a hallmark of Apple's product strategy, with the company consistently choosing this month to unveil its latest iPhone iterations. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

35-ft Shivaji Maharaj statue, unveiled by Modi, collapses in Maha
35-ft Shivaji Maharaj statue, unveiled by Modi, collapses in Maha

Modi unveiled the statue on December 4 last year on the occasion of Navy Day. He also participated in the celebrations at the fort.

Ladakh gets 5 new districts; locals welcome decision
Ladakh gets 5 new districts; locals welcome decision

"The new districts, namely Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra and Changthang, will take the benefits meant for the people to their doorsteps by bolstering governance in every nook and cranny," he said.

NEUFC beat Shillong Lajong, enter Durand Cup final
NEUFC beat Shillong Lajong, enter Durand Cup final

Notice for ticket holders ahead of Durand Cup semis Kolkata

Mohammedan Sporting's ISL debut in jeopardy
Mohammedan Sporting's ISL debut in jeopardy

Gurgaon-based Bunkerhill Pvt Ltd has 61 per cent stake in the club through their deal in 2020 and after the team got a new investors in Shrachi Sports, the two firms had agreed to split the shares with 30.5 per cent each by signing a...

KL Rahul meets LSG owner Goenka
KL Rahul meets LSG owner Goenka

Last year, Rahul's animated conversation with Goenka, after a heavy defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad, went viral although lot of people later called it a "frank discussion between owner and skipper".

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances