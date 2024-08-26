Apple's iPhone 16 to make it's debut on Sep 10: Report





GSM Arena has reported that the release date for the new devices will likely be September 20, just ten days after the announcement.





Reports obtained by GSM Arena also indicate that the announcement event will take place at Apple Park in Cupertino, California--a venue synonymous with Apple's major product unveilings.





Invitations for this event are expected to be sent out next week, further building anticipation for the new iPhone series.





As per the reports, Apple's production process for the iPhone 16 series is progressing smoothly, suggesting that all four models in the series will be available simultaneously on the anticipated release date.





This aligns with Apple's historical pattern of launching multiple iPhone models at once, ensuring a comprehensive lineup for consumers.





The September release cycle has become a hallmark of Apple's product strategy, with the company consistently choosing this month to unveil its latest iPhone iterations. -- PTI

In a recent update, the much-anticipated iPhone 16 series is set to make its debut on September 10, aligning with Apple's tradition of announcing new iPhones in September.