4 killed in bomb attack in northwest Pakistan
August 26, 2024  18:33
At least four people were killed and over 10 others injured on Monday when a blast ripped through a busy market in a tribal district bordering Afghanistan in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. 

The bomb explosion occurred in the Razmak Bazar in the north Waziristan district of the province, district administration sources said. 

At least four people were killed in the blast and the 10 wounded people were shifted to a local hospital in Razmak for medical treatment. 

No group or outfit has claimed responsibility for the blast yet. 

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur condemned the bomb blast and expressed condolence over the loss of lives. 

"Targeting innocent people is a condemnable and shameful act," he said. 

Separately, at least 33 people were killed by heavily-armed gunmen in two separate attacks in the restive Balochistan province earlier in the day. 

There has been an uptick in terror incidents across Pakistan, especially in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province over the last two years since the Taliban-led dispensation took control of Afghanistan. 

Pakistan has consistently asked the Taliban-led interim Afghan government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border and deny the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetrating acts of terrorism against Pakistan. -- PTI
