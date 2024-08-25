RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Woman dies, 4 swept away in rain-related incidents in Rajasthan
August 25, 2024  13:35
File image
File image
A 45-year-old woman died and four people were swept away by strong water currents due to heavy rain in Rajasthan's Jalore district on Saturday. 

The incident occurred when water from the mountain started flowing on the stairs of Sundha Mata temple in Jaswantpura area of the district, the police said. 

Five devotees were swept away in the incident including the deceased Lakshmi Devi Ahari. 

While three people were rescued, search for one missing person is ongoing, they said. 

Heavy rain was recorded at some places in Udaipur, Dholpur, Banswara, Pratapgarh, Kota, Baran, Ajmer, Bhilwara, Tonk, Jalore, Dausa, Sawai Madhopur and Sirohi districts, during the last 24 hours. 

According to the Meteorological department, the highest rainfall in eastern Rajasthan was recorded in Dausa at 144.0 mm and 65 mm in Raniwada (Jalore) of western Rajasthan, till 8.30 am on Sunday. 

The weather department has predicted very heavy rainfall (above 200 mm) in some parts of Kota, Udaipur and Jodhpur division till Monday. 

Rain activities in the state is likely to reduce from August 27, the Met department said. -- PTI
