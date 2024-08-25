RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Two held in Kerala for death of infant after circumcision
August 25, 2024  15:07
image
Two people from Kanjar near Idukki have been arrested for allegedly causing the death of a newborn child after a circumcision procedure earlier this year.   

The accused were arrested on August 22, police said on Sunday.     

Both were, however, granted bail by a court in Idukki on Saturday.     

According to the police, the infant died in January due to profuse bleeding after a circumcision procedure conducted by the accused.

The police had initially registered a case of unnatural death.   

"There was no complaint from the family as they had taken the child for the circumcision. The arrest was made after a detailed post mortem report and an enquiry into the incident," the police said.     

The incident came to light recently after the police made the arrest and subsequent court procedures. -- PTI
