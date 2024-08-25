TMC's O'Brien urges Sitharaman to withdraw 18% GST on insurance premiums





O'Brien, in a letter dated August 24, demanded that the GST on health and life insurance premiums be withdrawn at the 54th meeting of the GST Council.





"The 18 percent Goods and Services Tax on health and life insurance premiums is a burden on 45 crore Indians comprising the middle-class," said O'Brien, the Trinamool Congress' leader in the Rajya Sabha.





"These insurance schemes provide financial security during times of distress, may it be an illness, accident, or untimely death. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that all sections of society are able to afford this crucial social safety net," he said.





O'Brien also expressed fear that levying a high GST rate on health and life insurance might lead to many citizens not opting for insurance schemes or even existing policyholders not renewing their policies.





"The public at large, and especially the middle-class, has been severely impacted by this," he said. -- PTI

