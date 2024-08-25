RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


'Stree 2' crosses Rs 500 crore-mark worldwide
August 25, 2024  15:40
Horror comedy Stree 2, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, has earned over Rs 500 crore worldwide in gross box office collections, the makers announced on Sunday.

Directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, the Hindi film is the sequel to 2018's Stree

The production banner shared the latest box office figures of Stree 2 on its X page.

"Stree 2 shatters records with a LEGENDARY and HIGHEST ever 2nd Saturday in history. Thank you to everyone for your continued love and support. Book your tickets now," the post read.

According to Maddock Films, the film has raised Rs 426 crore (gross) in India and Rs 78.5 crore (gross) overseas, bringing its total gross to around Rs 505 crore.

Its domestic net box office collections stood at Rs 361 crore, the makers added.

Released on August 15, Stree 2 clashed with Nikkhil Advani's Vedaa, starring Sharvari and John Abraham, and Mudassar Aziz's Khel Khel Mein, headlined by Akshay Kumar, at the box office but emerged as the highest earning film among the lot. -- PTI
