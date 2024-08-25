RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Search ops continue to trace missing trainer aircraft for 6th day in Jharkhand
August 25, 2024  15:19
File image/Courtesy Alchemist Aviation online
File image/Courtesy Alchemist Aviation online
Search operations are continuing in Chandil Dam for the sixth day on Sunday to trace the trainer aircraft that went missing after taking off from Jharkhand's Jamshedpur on August 20, officials said. 

Teams of the navy and the NDRF are engaged in the operations at Seraikela-Kharswan district to locate the two-seater aircraft Cessna-152, they said. 

Search is still underway in the dam, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Chandil) Subhra Rani said. 

Bodies of the trainee pilot and his instructor, who were on board, were found in the dam on Thursday. 

The officials said the bodies of trainee pilot Shubhrodeep Dutta and pilot-in-command Captain Jeet Satru Anand were handed over to their families after a post-mortem examination was conducted. 

Alchemist Aviation Private Ltd, which owns the aircraft, had said in a statement that it was too early to comment about the reasons for the crash. 

"The aircraft had 80 litres of fuel in it with an endurance of 4 hours 30 minutes, and the flying time was scheduled to be one hour," it said. 

The plane lost contact with the Jamshedpur Air Traffic Control Tower around 11.10 am on August 20. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Spinners guide Bangladesh to historic Test win vs Pakistan
Spinners guide Bangladesh to historic Test win vs Pakistan

Bangaldesh romped home to a 10-wicket win for their first ever Test win against Pakistan.

Centre may deploy additional BSF troops in Punjab to check drone threat
Centre may deploy additional BSF troops in Punjab to check drone threat

The request is under "active consideration" of the Union home ministry, he said.

US returnee shot at in home, ex-wife's father arrested
US returnee shot at in home, ex-wife's father arrested

Efforts are being made to nab the two criminals who shot at Sukhchain Singh, who recently returned from the US, and are on the run, they said.

HC relief for man accused of cruelty for denying wife French fries
HC relief for man accused of cruelty for denying wife French fries

Justice M Nagaprasanna found the allegations against the man to be trivial and, therefore, stayed the probe.

Is 13-year-old Tanvi Patri the next P V Sindhu?
Is 13-year-old Tanvi Patri the next P V Sindhu?

Tanvi Patri, 13, won the Under-15 girls' singles title at the Badminton Asia U-17 & U-15 Junior Championships.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances