Police constable exam candidate kills self in UP's Bareilly
August 25, 2024  17:19
A 24-year-old man allegedly committed suicide here after he could not perform well in the Police Constable Recruitment Exam, the police said on Sunday.

Yogesh Kumar from Saidpur Manjha village of Fatehganj East area hanged himself to death late Saturday, Faridpur police circle officer Gaurav Singh said.

Kumar's body was recovered from his rented room in Faridpur and no suicide note was found from the spot, Singh said.

Kumar's father, Ajaypal Yadav told the police that his son was preparing for the constable recruitment exam for the last five years.

According to the police, Kumar took the exam in Rampur district on Friday in which he performed poorly.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, the CO said. -- PTI
