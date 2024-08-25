Malayalam director quits over misbehaviour charge





In an audio clip sent to a television channel, Ranjith said he doesn't want to continue in the position as it would adversely impact the reputation of the Left government in the state.





He also said he would fight the accusations against him legally.





"I have been targeted by a certain section of people since the day I took charge as the Chairman of the Academy. I need to prove before the society that the allegations are untrue. I have decided to move legally and bring out the truth," he was heard saying in the audio clip.





"Many people including the media are attacking me without understanding the truth. In this context, I have decided to step down from the post," Ranjith said.





The Bengali actress recently alleged that the award-winning filmmaker had behaved in an inappropriate manner when she came up for the shooting of a film which he had helmed. The filmmaker has rejected the actor's charge and said he was the "real victim" in the case. -- PTI

