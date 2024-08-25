RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Malayalam director quits over misbehaviour charge
August 25, 2024  11:57
Malayalam filmmaker Ranjith
Malayalam filmmaker Ranjith
Acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Ranjith on Sunday resigned as the chairman of Kerala Chalachitra Academy following allegations of misbehaviour levelled against him by a Bengali actor. 

In an audio clip sent to a television channel, Ranjith said he doesn't want to continue in the position as it would adversely impact the reputation of the Left government in the state. 

He also said he would fight the accusations against him legally. 

"I have been targeted by a certain section of people since the day I took charge as the Chairman of the Academy. I need to prove before the society that the allegations are untrue. I have decided to move legally and bring out the truth," he was heard saying in the audio clip. 

"Many people including the media are attacking me without understanding the truth. In this context, I have decided to step down from the post," Ranjith said. 

The Bengali actress recently alleged that the award-winning filmmaker had behaved in an inappropriate manner when she came up for the shooting of a film which he had helmed. The filmmaker has rejected the actor's charge and said he was the "real victim" in the case. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Malayalam director Ranjith, actor Siddique quit over sexual abuse charges
Malayalam director Ranjith, actor Siddique quit over sexual abuse charges

Even as political pressure was building against Ranjith, actor Siddique quit as the general secretary of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) amid voices from within his fraternity seeking his resignation.

Tanvi Patri wins Asian Under-15 badminton title
Tanvi Patri wins Asian Under-15 badminton title

Tanvi Patri didn't drop a single game across the five matches enroute to winning the title.

Your legacy lives on: Kohli hails 'fearless' Dhawan
Your legacy lives on: Kohli hails 'fearless' Dhawan

'Your passion for the game, your sportsmanship and your trademark smile will be missed.'

Israel declares 48-hour emergency amid tension with Lebanon
Israel declares 48-hour emergency amid tension with Lebanon

As tensions continue to rise, the Israeli public remains on high alert, bracing for the possibility of further incidents.

Alcaraz says fit for US Open after injury scare
Alcaraz says fit for US Open after injury scare

Carlos Alcaraz said he will be "at 100%" for the US Open despite stopping his training in New York on Saturday as a precaution after twisting his ankle.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances