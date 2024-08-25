RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Hasina party leader dies while fleeing to India
August 25, 2024  18:44
Bangladesh ex-prime minister Sheikh Hasina/File image
Bangladesh ex-prime minister Sheikh Hasina/File image
Ishak Ali Khan Panna, a former general secretary of the Bangladesh Chhatra League and a member of the Pirojpur district Awami League, died on Saturday while attempting to flee to Meghalaya, according to the Dhaka Tribune

Panna suffered a heart attack after slipping from a hill in Shillong, his nephew, Laikuzzaman Talukder Mintoo, chairperson of the Chirapara Par Satoria Union Parishad and organising secretary of the Kaukhali Upazila Awami League, confirmed to the Dhaka Tribune

Jasim Uddin Khan, a relative of the deceased, told the Dhaka Tribune that he last spoke to Panna three days ago. 

Panna mentioned that he had returned to Dhaka on July 25, two days after staying at his residence on Shahid Fazlul Haque Road in Pirojpur town. Jasim said he later learned that Panna had died in Sylhet after crossing into India through the Tamabil border. 

According to sources quoted by the Dhaka Tribune, Panna was accompanied by a leader from the central committee of the Awami League, originally from Chittagong, and another leader from the Jhalakathi Chhatra League during his escape. 

The Chhatra League is the student wing of Sheikh Hasina's party, the Awami League. -- ANI
