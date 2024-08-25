RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Doc murder: Key accused undergoes lie detection test in jail
August 25, 2024  14:48
RG Kar Medical College Hospital in Kolkata/ANI Photo
The lie detection test on Sanjay Roy, the main accused in the alleged rape and murder of a RG Kar Medical College trainee doctor, is underway at Kolkata's Presidency Jail where he is lodged, officials said on Sunday. 

Two more individuals will undergo the test at the CBI office in Kolkata during the day, they said. 

Four persons including former principal Sandip Ghosh underwent the polygraph test on Saturday, the officials said. 

A team of polygraph specialists flown to Kolkata from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory in Delhi is conducting the tests, they said. 

The CBI earlier told the Supreme Court that the crime scene was altered by the time it took over the probe suggesting there was an attempt by the local police to cover up the rape and killing of the post-graduate medic. 

The medic's body with severe injury marks was found inside the seminar hall of the hospital's chest department in the morning of August 9. 

A civic volunteer of the Kolkata Police was arrested the following day. 

The incident has sparked widespread protests. -- PTI
